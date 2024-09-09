Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    Juvenal Salomon, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron remedial project manager, speaks during a presentation at the 20th CES’s annual Restoration Advisory Board in Sumter, S.C., Aug. 26, 2024. The RAB is a public forum designed to discuss the 20th CES’s environmental restoration program, which focuses on cleanup efforts in the surrounding areas near Shaw Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8630680
    VIRIN: 240826-F-CW240-1736
    Resolution: 3851x2565
    Size: 821.97 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Environmental
    Shaw Air Force Base
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    20 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download