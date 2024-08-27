20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juvenal Salomon, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron remedial project manager, references a visual aid during his presentation at the 20th CES’s annual Restoration Advisory Board in Sumter, S.C., Aug. 26, 2024. Community members were invited to engage in open and interactive dialogue, learn about environmental impacts in the local community, and provide input on current and future projects during the RAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)