    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

    20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    Juvenal Salomon, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron remedial project manager, references a visual aid during his presentation at the 20th CES’s annual Restoration Advisory Board in Sumter, S.C., Aug. 26, 2024. Community members were invited to engage in open and interactive dialogue, learn about environmental impacts in the local community, and provide input on current and future projects during the RAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Location: SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Environmental
    Shaw Air Force Base
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    20 FW

