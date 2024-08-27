20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

Community members listen to presentations during the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron’s annual Restoration Advisory Board in Sumter, S.C., Aug. 26, 2024. The RAB is a public forum designed to discuss the 20th CES’s environmental restoration program, which focuses on cleanup efforts in the surrounding areas near Shaw Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
