D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez, 113th Wing Public Affairs, records video in the early morning hours of an operational readiness exercise on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 7, 2024. The exercise was designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)