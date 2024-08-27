D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise

Members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, begin early monring preperations for F-16 aircraft before an operational readiness exercise on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 8, 2024. The exercise was designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)
Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 13:13
Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
