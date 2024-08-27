D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise

Maj. David Schonberg, commander, 113th Force Support Squadron, 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, scans the common access card of a wing member during an operational readiness exercise on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sep. 7, 2024. The exercise was designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)
