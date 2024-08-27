Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, begin early monring preperations for F-16 aircraft before an operational readiness exercise on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sep. 8, 2024. The exercise was designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 13:13
    Photo ID: 8629085
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-XI167-1005
    Resolution: 5374x3275
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Craig Clapper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise
    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    D.C. Air National Guard
    exercise
    weapons
    113th wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download