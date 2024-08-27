D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Freddy Luna Carbajal, 113th Wing transportation specialist, is all smiles early in the morning as he dons his Joint Service Lightweight Integregrated Suit Technology before an operational readiness exercise on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 7, 2024. The exercise was designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)