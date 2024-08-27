113th Civil Engineer Squadron, 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, members perform self-aid buddy care on a simulated patient during an operational readiness exercise on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 7, 2024. The exercise was designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8629094
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-XI167-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Craig Clapper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.