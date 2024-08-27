Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Friends and family of the distinguished guests stand for the playing of the Air Force Song during the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The guests waited as the distinguished guests exited the ceremony to conclude the events for the change of command from Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Michael S. Graham Jr., previous commander of the 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadrons, to Lt. Col. Colin A. Ferguson, incoming commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)