Maryland Air National Guard Col. Jason Barrass, commander of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group, addresses the audience at the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Barrass discussed the passing of command from Graham to Ferguson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 12:27
|Photo ID:
|8629084
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-UO452-1014
|Resolution:
|1796x2700
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.