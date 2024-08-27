Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Colin A. Ferguson, incoming commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron, addresses the audience during the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Ferguson expressed his gratitude and excitement for his new position as commander of the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 12:27
|Photo ID:
|8629082
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-UO452-1087
|Resolution:
|2700x1796
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.