Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Colin A. Ferguson, incoming commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron, addresses the audience during the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Ferguson expressed his gratitude and excitement for his new position as commander of the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)