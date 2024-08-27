Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Michael S. Graham Jr., previous commander of the 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadrons, Lt. Col. Colin A. Ferguson, incoming commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron and Col. Jason Barrass, commander of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group, sit during the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Graham, Ferguson and Barass listened to the remainder of the ceremony after the transfer of command from Graham to Ferguson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)