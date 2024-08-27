Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Michael S. Graham Jr., previous commander of the 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadrons, Lt. Col. Colin A. Ferguson, incoming commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron and Col. Jason Barrass, commander of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group, sit during the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Graham, Ferguson and Barass listened to the remainder of the ceremony after the transfer of command from Graham to Ferguson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

