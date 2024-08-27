Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Colonel Jason Barrass, commander of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group, Chief Master Sgt. Theresa D. Hall, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 275th Operations Support Squadron and Lt. Col. Michael S. Graham Jr., commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron, pass the guide-on during the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Graham passed the guide-on in recognition of turning over command of the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)