Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Colin A. Ferguson, incoming commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron, addresses his family during the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Ferguson thanked his family for their support during his career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)