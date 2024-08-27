GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps

Dr. Edward Stech, a research physics professor at the University of Notre Dame’s Department of Physics & Astronomy, gives a tour of the department’s nuclear accelerator labs during one of the Department of Defense’s annual K-12 STEM Camps Aug. 7. The summer program helps promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics to aspiring K-12 students across Michigan and Indiana to cultivate the future STEM workforce in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo Courtesy Asset//Released)
