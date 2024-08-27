GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

K-12 students prepare to board the Inland Seas Education Association science ship on Lake Huron during one of the DoD’s annual DoD K-12 STEM Camp activities July 26. The summer program helps promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics to aspiring students across Michigan and Indiana to cultivate the future STEM workforce in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo Courtesy Asset//Released)