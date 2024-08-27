GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from across Michigan and Indiana at Fort Custer, Michigan during one of the DoD’s annual DoD K-12 STEM Camps Aug. 8. The summer program helps promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics to aspiring students across Michigan and Indiana to cultivate the future STEM workforce in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo Courtesy Asset//Released)