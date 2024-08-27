K-12 students at the Pokagon Band Tribal Nation Community Center participate in one of the DoD’s annual K-12 STEM Camp activities Aug. 6. The summer program helps promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics to aspiring students across Michigan, Indiana and tribal nations to cultivate the future STEM workforce in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo Courtesy Asset//Released)
This work, GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps
