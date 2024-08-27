GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

K-12 students at the Pokagon Band Tribal Nation Community Center participate in one of the DoD’s annual K-12 STEM Camp activities Aug. 6. The summer program helps promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics to aspiring students across Michigan, Indiana and tribal nations to cultivate the future STEM workforce in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo Courtesy Asset//Released)