GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

K-12 students make the final edits to their video project at Lawrence Technological University during one of the DoD’s annual DoD K-12 STEM Camp activities Aug. 9. The summer program helps promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics to aspiring students across Michigan and Indiana to cultivate the future STEM workforce in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo by Chris Estrada//Released)