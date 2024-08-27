Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps

    HESSEL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    K-12 students operate a GVSC PackBot Robot on the dock next to the Inland Seas Education Association science ship on Lake Huron during one of the DoD’s annual DoD K-12 STEM Camp activities July 26. The summer program helps promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics to aspiring students across Michigan and Indiana to cultivate the future STEM workforce in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo Courtesy Asset//Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8625374
    VIRIN: 240726-A-OZ546-1485
    Resolution: 2080x1560
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: HESSEL, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps
    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps
    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps
    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps
    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps
    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps
    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    GVSC cultivates future STEM workforce with K-12 summer camps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Summer Camp
    STEM
    DoD STEM
    GVSC
    DEVCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download