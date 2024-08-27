437th APS load cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cargo is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. EXPLODEO 2.0 evaluated the readiness of the 437th Airlift Wing and 628th Air Base Wing to deploy on short notice and establish operations within a theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)