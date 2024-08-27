Cargo is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. EXPLODEO 2.0 evaluated the readiness of the 437th Airlift Wing and 628th Air Base Wing to deploy on short notice and establish operations within a theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 09:49
|Photo ID:
|8624918
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-XY111-1152
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 437th APS load cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.