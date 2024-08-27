437th APS load cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron, prepares to load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. This exercise evaluated Team Charleston’s operational effectiveness and emphasized both wings' vital roles in supporting strategic objectives to address the evolving threat landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)