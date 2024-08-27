Team Charleston’s readiness, rapid response capabilities put to the test during EXPLODEO 2.0

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Team Charleston’s readiness and rapid response capabilities were put to the test during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0, Sept. 3-4, 2024.



The exercise evaluated the base’s ability to quickly and efficiently prepare forces and cargo for deployment on a moment's notice, underscoring the importance of readiness for future conflicts.



To kick off the exercise, 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing personnel were given a 24 hour alert call, demanding a mobilization of personnel and equipment.



Shortly after the notification, Airmen went through a pre-deployment function line, which streamlines out-processing for deploying Airmen.



“We are ensuring that every member has the necessary items needed to deploy such as government travel cards and common access cards,” said Senior Airman Jasmine Allison, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel specialist. “We want members to have everything squared away before they go down range.”



As the exercise progressed, the 437th Aerial Port Squadron expeditiously prepared various cargo for loading onto multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, later dispersing to different locations to complete their missions.



“Through this exercise, we are able to practice our warfighting capabilities and explode into theater with rapid deployment,” said 2nd Lt. Jessica Stephenson, 437th APS air freight officer-in-charge. “The ability to quickly respond and transport cargo and personnel down range will be vital in future conflicts.”



EXPLODEO 2.0 highlights Team Charleston’s ability to operate effectively, and the base’s readiness and adaptability to meet global challenges.



“There was a significant effort between the flyers on the operations side, the maintainers, the Aerial Port Squadron, and 628th ABW personnel,” said Capt. Kaeli Jones, 437th APS operations officer. “From planning to execution, a team effort was required every step of the way.”



The exercise also reaffirmed both wings’ vital roles in supporting strategic objectives to address the evolving threat landscape.



“We don’t know when the next conflict will arise,” Jones said. “Planning and exercising for the worst case and shortest notification times like we do in EXPLODEO 2.0 is one way we are getting after ensuring we are ready when the call comes.”

