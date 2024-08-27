Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th APS load cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 [Image 2 of 5]

    437th APS load cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Kahsay, 437th Aerial Port Squadron transportation apprentice, focuses on completing the mission during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. EXPLODEO 2.0 evaluated the readiness of the 437th Airlift Wing and 628th Air Base Wing to deploy on short notice and establish operations within a theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 09:49
    Photo ID: 8624914
    VIRIN: 240904-F-XY111-1104
    Resolution: 7620x5108
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    437th Aerial Port Squadron
    EXPLODEO 2.0

