437th APS load cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Kahsay, 437th Aerial Port Squadron transportation apprentice, focuses on completing the mission during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. EXPLODEO 2.0 evaluated the readiness of the 437th Airlift Wing and 628th Air Base Wing to deploy on short notice and establish operations within a theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)