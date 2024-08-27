437th APS load cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0, Sept. 4, 2024. EXPLODEO 2.0 focuses on ensuring the Department of Defense’s preparedness for rapid deployment, highlighting the importance of swiftly and accurately projecting forces to austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)