437th APS load cargo during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO 2.0 ensure that JB Charleston personnel are not only ready to deploy at any moment’s notice but also that they’re capable of projecting power quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)