RADR training with JASDF

An Airman assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fills holes with concrete during a bilateral rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) training at Misawa air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Bilateral RADR training is an important capability that enhances interoperability, builds partnerships, and enhances readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|08.27.2024
|09.04.2024 22:41
|8624460
|240827-F-TF852-1491
|5601x3865
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|2
|0
