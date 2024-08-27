RADR training with JASDF

A Japan Air Self- Defense Force member assesses the depth of an emptied hole during rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Bilateral RADR training builds partnerships between military forces, fostering better relationships and improving communication between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
