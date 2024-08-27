Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADR training with JASDF

    RADR training with JASDF

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Japan Air Self- Defense Force member assesses the depth of an emptied hole during rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Bilateral RADR training builds partnerships between military forces, fostering better relationships and improving communication between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024
    Photo ID: 8624457
    VIRIN: 240827-F-TF852-1343
    Resolution: 5228x3201
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADR training with JASDF [Image 6 of 6], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

