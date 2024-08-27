RADR training with JASDF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diphels Charles, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician, tells the tractor the depth and angle of the hole during a bilateral rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) training at Misawa air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Bilateral RADR training builds readiness by ensuring that military forces are prepared to work together effectively in a deployed environment, reduce risks and improve mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)