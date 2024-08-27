RADR training with JASDF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diphels Charles, right, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician, marks the ground as they prepare to assess the depth of an emptied hole during rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Bilateral RADR training enables military forces from different countries to work together effectively in a deployed environment which ensures that airfield repair efforts are coordinated and efficient, reducing the time required to restore airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)