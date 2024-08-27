Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADR training with JASDF [Image 4 of 6]

    RADR training with JASDF

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diphels Charles, right, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician, marks the ground as they prepare to assess the depth of an emptied hole during rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Bilateral RADR training enables military forces from different countries to work together effectively in a deployed environment which ensures that airfield repair efforts are coordinated and efficient, reducing the time required to restore airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    This work, RADR training with JASDF [Image 6 of 6], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

