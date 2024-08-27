RADR training with JASDF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member transports rocks with a tractor during a bilateral rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. RADR is a multi-step process for quickly repairing airfield surfaces to maintain the readiness of airfields, ensuring that they can support operations in a timely and effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)