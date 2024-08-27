Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force prospects watch Air Rescue and Firefighting training at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 28, 2024. ARFF training helps prepare Air Force firefighters to manage compromised aircraft in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8623088
    VIRIN: 240828-F-SA938-1191
    Resolution: 5467x3637
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Day at Goodfellow AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB
    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB
    Air Force
    Recruiting
    17 TRW
    312 TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download