Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

U.S. Air Force prospects watch Air Rescue and Firefighting training at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 28, 2024. ARFF training helps prepare Air Force firefighters to manage compromised aircraft in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)