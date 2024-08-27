U.S. Staff Sgt. Jon Hanson, 312th Training Squadron instructor, demonstrates how the HAL mannequin assists fire protection specialists with their training during Career Day, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024. Prospects were shown several demonstrations throughout the day that showcased training and operational applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 10:39
|Photo ID:
|8623084
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-SA938-1055
|Resolution:
|5552x3694
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Day at Goodfellow AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.