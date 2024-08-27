Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Staff Sgt. Jon Hanson, 312th Training Squadron instructor, demonstrates how the HAL mannequin assists fire protection specialists with their training during Career Day, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024. Prospects were shown several demonstrations throughout the day that showcased training and operational applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)