Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Campbell,17th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, talks to prospects about the different equipment used by security forces personnel during Career Day, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 28, 2024. While visiting the 17th SFS, prospects received a K-9 demonstration, spoke to combat arms instructors and were able to ask questions about what technical training looks like. Individuals interested in security forces had one-on-one conversations with Airmen about their time in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)