Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Twenty-three future Airmen were welcomed onto Goodfellow Air Force Base for a special base tour, Aug. 28. The tour offered the aspiring service members a firsthand perspective on the training, daily operations and career opportunities that await them after joining the world’s greatest Air Force.

Throughout the day, the group was taken on a guided tour of base facilities, which included the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, operational work centers, dormitories and dining facilities.

A vital part of the day was the meet-and-greet with recently graduated Airmen attending technical training. These new Airmen shared their experiences, offering future recruits valuable insights into the challenges and rewards of basic military training. The discussions covered everything ranging from the physical demands of training to the mental resilience required to succeed.

"It's been eye-opening to see what life will be like in the Air Force," said Allen Jones, one of the tour participants. "Meeting with Airmen who have just undergone training made it feel real. Their advice and stories have given me a much clearer idea of what to expect."

In addition, the future Airmen also had the chance to interact with service members from Goodfellow and Dyess Air Force Base, where they sat down and talked to different units about their mission, training and more information about what their jobs entail. They also observed daily operations in various units, giving them a broader understanding of the diverse roles within the Air Force. This exposure helped the visitors envision their career paths, whether in maintenance, logistics, administration, cybersecurity or medical services.

“It's important for them because there are a lot of questions left unanswered, and it's better to speak to those with personal experience,” said Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker, 344th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter. “By talking to Airmen who have just been through basic training and are going through technical training, they can get the most up-to-date answers for questions like ‘What should I expect when I go to BMT?’”

This is the third iteration of the base tour for potential recruits and their families to get a closer look into what serving in the Air Force looks like and what resources are offered when they enlist. Base tours like this are an important resource for those interested in enlisting and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2024 Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:39 Story ID: 480044 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Career Day at Goodfellow AFB, by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.