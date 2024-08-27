Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Childs, 7th Operations Support Squadron weather airfield non-commissioned officer in charge, talks to Allen Jones, U.S. Air Force prospect, about different equipment used at the job fair during Career Day at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 28, 2024. During the job fair, prospects had the opportunity to interact with Airmen from Goodfellow and Dyess Air Force Base to get a more in-depth look at different jobs across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)