    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB [Image 8 of 10]

    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Childs, 7th Operations Support Squadron weather airfield non-commissioned officer in charge, talks to Allen Jones, U.S. Air Force prospect, about different equipment used at the job fair during Career Day at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 28, 2024. During the job fair, prospects had the opportunity to interact with Airmen from Goodfellow and Dyess Air Force Base to get a more in-depth look at different jobs across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8623082
    VIRIN: 240828-F-SA938-1395
    Resolution: 5369x3572
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Day at Goodfellow AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

