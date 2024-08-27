Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB [Image 7 of 10]

    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    Allen Jones, U.S. Air Force prospect, participates in a mock on-camera interview while at the Public Affairs office during Career Day, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 28, 2024. Prospects were invited to participate in a mock recording of the “Raider Report.” The “Raider Report” is a weekly video released by 17th Training Wing Public Affairs that recaps significant base events and teases upcoming opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8623080
    VIRIN: 240828-F-SA938-6921
    Resolution: 5435x3616
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Day at Goodfellow AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

