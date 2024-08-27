Career Day at Goodfellow AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Allen Jones, U.S. Air Force prospect, participates in a mock on-camera interview while at the Public Affairs office during Career Day, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 28, 2024. Prospects were invited to participate in a mock recording of the “Raider Report.” The “Raider Report” is a weekly video released by 17th Training Wing Public Affairs that recaps significant base events and teases upcoming opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)