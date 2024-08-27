U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Balter, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, prepares an unexploded ordnance (UXO) during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. The U.S. Air Force operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 09:04
|Photo ID:
|8622786
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-NR938-1436
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BORRIS, DK
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Silent Viking 24 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.