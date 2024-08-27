Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen place unexploded ordnances (UXOs) during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. United States Air Forces in Europe employs dynamic force employment in the European theater to provide Allies and partners strategic predictability while introducing greater operational unpredictability to potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)