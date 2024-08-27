Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Viking 24 [Image 11 of 15]

    Silent Viking 24

    CAMP BORRIS, DENMARK

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mitch Grillo, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, places detonation cord during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. Denmark is a valuable NATO Ally and a strong contributor to multinational stability operations and international assistance efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 09:04
    Photo ID: 8622780
    VIRIN: 240827-F-NR938-1486
    Resolution: 7015x4677
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: CAMP BORRIS, DK
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silent Viking 24 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UXO
    Air Force
    EOD
    Army
    Silent Viking 24

