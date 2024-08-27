Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mitch Grillo, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, places detonation cord during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. Denmark is a valuable NATO Ally and a strong contributor to multinational stability operations and international assistance efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)