U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mitch Grillo, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, places detonation cord during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. Denmark is a valuable NATO Ally and a strong contributor to multinational stability operations and international assistance efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 09:04
|Photo ID:
|8622780
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-NR938-1486
|Resolution:
|7015x4677
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BORRIS, DK
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Silent Viking 24 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.