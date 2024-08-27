Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joshua Tygret, U.S. Army Technical Detachment explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, opens a munitions box during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. The U.S. Air Force operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)