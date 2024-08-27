Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Viking 24 [Image 12 of 15]

    CAMP BORRIS, DENMARK

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joshua Tygret, U.S. Army Technical Detachment explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, opens a munitions box during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. The U.S. Air Force operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 09:04
    Photo ID: 8622783
    VIRIN: 240827-F-NR938-1453
    Resolution: 6850x4567
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: CAMP BORRIS, DK
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Silent Viking 24 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UXO
    Air Force
    EOD
    Army
    Silent Viking 24

