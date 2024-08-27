A Royal Danish Defense Force member prepares to drive unexploded ordnances (UXOs) to the range during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. Silent Viking 24 is a Danish explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) UXO training exercise focusing on low-collateral UXO demolition techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|08.27.2024
|09.04.2024 09:04
|8622784
|240827-F-NR938-1099
|7693x5129
|3.53 MB
|CAMP BORRIS, DK
|5
|0
