A Royal Danish Defense Force member prepares to drive unexploded ordnances (UXOs) to the range during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. Silent Viking 24 is a Danish explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) UXO training exercise focusing on low-collateral UXO demolition techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)