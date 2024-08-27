U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mitch Grillo, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, prepares to detonate an unexploded ordnance (UXO) during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. Silent Viking 24 is a Danish EOD UXO training exercise focusing on low-collateral UXO demolition techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 09:04
|Photo ID:
|8622785
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-NR938-1031
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BORRIS, DK
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Silent Viking 24 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.