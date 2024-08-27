Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mitch Grillo, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, prepares to detonate an unexploded ordnance (UXO) during exercise Silent Viking 24 at Camp Borris, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024. Silent Viking 24 is a Danish EOD UXO training exercise focusing on low-collateral UXO demolition techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)