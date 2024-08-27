M4A1 carbine rifles await disassembly and cleaning during a quarterly weapons cleaning at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Well-maintained weapons perform with greater accuracy and reliability, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to operate and train effectively while fulfilling its mission of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 01:26
|Photo ID:
|8622412
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-EP621-1087
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.31 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.