    IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action [Image 5 of 5]

    IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    M4A1 carbine rifles await disassembly and cleaning during a quarterly weapons cleaning at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Well-maintained weapons perform with greater accuracy and reliability, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to operate and train effectively while fulfilling its mission of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8622412
    VIRIN: 240827-F-EP621-1087
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    M4
    LRS
    Weapons Cleaning
    Readiness
    IPE

