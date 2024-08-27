IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

M4A1 carbine rifles await disassembly and cleaning during a quarterly weapons cleaning at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Well-maintained weapons perform with greater accuracy and reliability, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to operate and train effectively while fulfilling its mission of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)