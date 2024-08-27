U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Micheal Benson, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentice, cleans an M4A1 carbine rifle during a quarterly weapons cleaning at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Regular and thorough cleaning ensures weapons function properly when needed, preventing malfunctions and improving operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 01:26
|Photo ID:
|8622409
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-EP621-1062
|Resolution:
|7582x5055
|Size:
|23.14 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.