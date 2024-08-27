Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action [Image 3 of 5]

    IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Micheal Benson, left, Airman 1st Class Agustin Patlan, center, and Airman Briana Cohen, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentices, clean M4A1 carbine rifles during a quarterly weapons cleaning at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Proper cleaning and maintenance prevent corrosion and wear, increasing weapon lifespan and reducing the need for costly repair and replacement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8622410
    VIRIN: 240827-F-EP621-1084
    Resolution: 6999x4666
    Size: 18.44 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    M4
    LRS
    Weapons Cleaning
    Readiness
    IPE

