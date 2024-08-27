IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Micheal Benson, left, Airman 1st Class Agustin Patlan, center, and Airman Briana Cohen, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentices, clean M4A1 carbine rifles during a quarterly weapons cleaning at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Proper cleaning and maintenance prevent corrosion and wear, increasing weapon lifespan and reducing the need for costly repair and replacement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)