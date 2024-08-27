IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Briana Cohen, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentice, cleans an M4A1 rifle during a quarterly weapons cleaning at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Regular cleaning keeps weapons in peak condition, ensuring that personnel can train effectively and refine their skills without encountering equipment problems. This reliability enables the 35th Fighter Wing to uphold a strong stance for deterring adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)