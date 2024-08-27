IPE Team Spruces Up Our Arsenal: Quarterly Weapons Cleaning in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Agustin Patlan and Airman Briana Cohen, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentices, clean M4A1 carbine rifles during a quarterly weapons cleaning at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. Regular cleaning greatly reduces the risk of misfires and accidental discharges, ensuring the safety of both the operator and those around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)