Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Gen. Randy A. George, and retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen sing The Army Song during Vereen’s retirement ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Aug. 28, 2024. The retirement ceremony concludes Vereen’s 36-year career in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
